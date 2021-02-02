Certain Virginia CVS locations to start offering COVID-19 vaccines

There will be CVS sites offering the vaccine in Chesapeake, Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach. These shots are still only for people in eligible phases.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Starting as early as next week, Virginians eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine (right now, folks in Phases 1a and 1b) will be able to register to get their shots at select CVS locations.

There will be CVS sites offering the vaccine in Chesapeake, Newport News, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach. Those locations will start administering shots to people who need them beginning on February 11.

"Supply for the limited rollout in the state, which is sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program, will be approximately 26,000 total doses," wrote a CVS spokesperson.

The CVS vaccine allocation will be provided in addition to Virginia's weekly allotment of vaccine doses. Virginia currently receives about 105,000 doses per week from the federal government.

The Hampton Roads CVS's are not the only ones in Virginia to get doses of the vaccine. The 26,000 shots also will be spread among pharmacies in Bedford, Blacksburg, Fredericksburg, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Richmond, Roanoke, and Stafford.

Beginning on February 9, people can sign up for the shots, if they're eligible by state standards to get vaccinated, online or on the CVS app.

Walk-ins will not be allowed. CVS says people without online access can call CVS customer service for help registering, starting on the 9th.

"Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month," read a release from the company.

Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia's vaccine coordinator, said this federal pharmacy partnership program supports Virginia's focus on getting more shots to more people more quickly.

“To have every channel possible to get the vaccine out into the community, we’re going to rely heavily on our health departments and hospital systems, but also on our private providers and pharmacies," Dr. Avula told 13News Now.

This is the second part of the federal pharmacy partnership, the first being vaccinations at long-term care facilities and nursing homes.