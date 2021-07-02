Can people with underlying conditions get the COVID-19 vaccine now? | The Q & A

We’re answering your vaccine questions and sharing a warning on vaccine scams in D.C.

WASHINGTON — WUSA9’s Q and A team is looking into your vaccine questions every day.

Many viewers have been asking about people with underlying conditions and when they might be eligible to get the vaccine.

HAVE A QUESTION? TEXT (202) 895-5599 SO THAT OUR TEAM CAN WORK ON FINDING AN ANSWER.

QUESTION: Can people with underlying conditions get the vaccine now?

ANSWER: As of Feb. 7, D.C. and Maryland are not yet vaccinating the general public with underlying medical conditions.

D.C. will begin in Phase 1C Tier 1 and Maryland will begin in Phase 2. No date has been given for when those phases might start.

However, Virginia is currently vaccinating residents 16 years old through 64 years old with underlying medical conditions.

Q: Do you need to prove you have underlying conditions to get the vaccine?

A: Right now, if you’re getting vaccinated in Virginia, there’s no need to rush to the doctor. No proof of your underlying conditions or disabilities is necessary.

How do I register for the #COVID-19 vaccine?



Every district is developing a district-specific registration plan. We are working on online pre-registration, investing and improving technology to facilitate this process. For more info, visit: https://t.co/2WhA3w1Unc#Virginia — Va Dept of Health (@VDHgov) February 1, 2021

Q: What else do I need to know about vaccines in the DMV?

A: D.C. residents are being asked to be on the lookout for fraudulent activity surrounding vaccines.

The Metropolitan Police Department warned that scammers have tried to sell extra vaccines to others. If residents receive any calls or messages about the private sale of vaccines, police are asking them to report it.

The only places you can get a vaccine are through hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and doctors’ offices. There are no private sales of vaccines. When you receive a real vaccine, it will always be free.