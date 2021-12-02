This new dashboard shows you where you are on waitlist for a vaccine in Fairfax County

According to county data, 50% of people who registered for a vaccine in Fairfax County are still on the waitlist.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — If you're still on the waitlist to get a vaccine in Fairfax County we have some good news. You can now find out where you stand in line using the county's new dashboard.

According to the dashboard data, there seems to be a month between when someone registers and when they can sign up for an appointment. As of today, people who registered for a vaccine appointment on Monday, Jan. 18 are being contacted for appointments.

Fairfax County officials say it could take several weeks to contact everyone who signed up on a day where registration volume was high based on available vaccine supply.

There are 215,000 people in Fairfax County who have received the first dose or second dose and more than 107,000 people are on the waitlist.

If you can't remember when you registered, you can look it up on the dashboard.

To access the dashboard click here.

On Friday morning, the Virginia Department of Health announced it would be changing how residents register for the COVID-19 vaccine, starting at 5 p.m.

Instead of having people register with local health departments, the state plans to combine all of the city and county signups into one master list.

A release from the VDH said local health departments will shut down their pre-registration forms on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m., and would get the statewide pre-registration form up and running by Feb. 16.