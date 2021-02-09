Has full FDA approval led to more vaccinations? Here's what the data shows for Virginia

Sixty-eight percent of Virginians over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated.

VIRGINIA, USA — It's been ten days since Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, after spending the last 8 months under Emergency Use Authorization.

Since then, have vaccinations rates increased in Virginia?

The FDA itself acknowledged how it hopes the move instills confidence in those populations who still have yet to get a vaccine.

“While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.," reads a statement from Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D.

Here's what numbers look like in the commonwealth:

Vaccination rates have been on a gradual incline since early July, data from the Virginia Department of Health shows.

In the week beginning Aug. 16, one week before full FDA approval, there were more than 62,000 Pfizer vaccinations recorded between Monday and Friday. VDH data automatically updates with new information, and this information is based on data published as of 12 p.m. on Sep. 2.

For the work-week beginning Aug. 23, the week the FDA fully approved the vaccine, there were more than 67,000 Pfizer vaccinations. That's an average daily increase of more than 1,000 vaccinations per day, and a net total of more than 5,000.

However, health officials say this increase doesn't necessarily indicate increased demand solely based on FDA approval.

“It’s always hard to predict human behavior, especially now because the majority of people that wanted it got it," Marshall Vogt said, senior epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health's Division of Immunization.

A look at the VDH's vaccination dashboard didn't show a major spike in vaccination numbers following Aug. 23, either. According to Vogt, other factors such as back-to-school vaccinations and increased awareness of the Delta variant could explain a more gradual push for people to get their dose in recent weeks.

However, whether the FDA's full approval swayed Virginians on the fence is still unclear.