WASHINGTON — It does take long to look before you realize how the COVID-19 coronavirus is impacting veterans.

In D.C. alone, 44 veterans are suffering from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

These local cases are part of 1,347 positive veteran cases in the United States. And so far, 41 veterans have died from the coronavirus, according to numbers put out by Veterans Affairs.

According to the VA, out of the 41 deaths, 14 of those came over a day or two day period. Suggesting that deaths among veterans could be rising quicker, as this virus still greatly effects the United States. And out of those 14 cases, four were linked to the same VA hospital in New Orleans, as Louisiana becomes the latest state to be hit hard by COVID-19.

This all comes after last week, Veteran Affairs Medical Centers reported a 60 percent increase in coronavirus cases, according to CBS News.

And while bigger cities are seeing the brunt of coronavirus cases in veterans -- Cities like New Orleans, New York and D.C. -- states in our region are also seeing veterans being impacted.

Maryland and Virginia are also seeing veterans being impacted in cities like Baltimore and Richmond, plus and Hampton Roads region on the commonwealth has also seen cases.

Walter Reed Medical Center, located just outside the District in Bethesda, has taken several measures to protect its veterans, including changing visitation hours, which was implemented on March 18, and changed how its pharmacies interact with veterans and customers.

And, Walter Reed also changed the way people could enter the hospital, and have access to its offices and labs.

To learn more about what Walter Reed is doing, click here.

