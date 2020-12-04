WASHINGTON — Everyone is feeling the impact of the coronavirus -- across the DMV, we’re still under stay-at-home orders for at least for the next few weeks. All of our lives and routines have been disrupted, but a few people who are making the most of all the extra time at home are now using YouTube to build their brands.

D.C. native Tigra ‘Blue’ Coleman is a personal trainer who is using the online platform to help clients who can't make it to the gym.

"When I'm doing in-person training, it's probably for at least four people, because I travel to clients," Coleman said. "The fear of training people made it really hard to continue. A lot of people don't want to take the risk.”

Coronavirus has completely changed everything for him.

"It slowed things down to almost like a stop," Coleman added. So he’s gone to YouTube to find a way to keep in contact with his clients.

“It's kind of like my classroom," he said. "I go to YouTube and I try to post like anything from like how to do jumping jacks, like how to do a squat, I'm just giving as much information as I can for people to stay active and stay safe when they're doing it."

For others, the site has become somewhat of an open diary.

“I’m a little stressed so I need somebody to relate to," Shelkecia ‘DaBombShel’ Lessington said, a newbie to the site.

"I started on YouTube on a very, very tight budget," she continued. "I did not have a new brand camera, I did not have a tripod, I didn't have anything. I just had a lot of ideas and I wanted to get it out.”

In days, she created a show open and filmed a few videos, sharing her journey of navigating this new world we’re all living in.

"I'm a public health professional and I get overwhelmed so I can only imagine what the everyday person who doesn't know anything about health care, who knows nothing about public health, you know what that looks like for them,” Lessington added. Her following is just beginning -- she’s thinking quarantine will help her find her tribe.

Candace Darby Phillips has already found hers. She’s known as Malibu Darby and she’s not as new to the game. “I started my YouTube channel in 2017.” Phillips said.

Her in-home studio is where she films about make-up, beauty, and skincare, with her husband making the occasional cameo.

No matter how different the Youtubers are, they're able to connect with people and help teach them, even if that means from one living room to another.

