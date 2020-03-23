WASHINGTON — A U.S. Secret Service employee is in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), Secret Service officials said in a statement.

After an investigation and contact trace assessment, it was determined that the employee had no contact with any other Secret Service members for nearly three weeks, officials said.

"The Secret Service is committed to protecting the health and safety of its employees, its protectees, and the public. Accordingly, the agency continues to follow all guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and continues to communicate those updates to the workforce.”

The agency has not released the identity of the employee due to privacy reasons.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, many individuals from other agencies are being positively diagnosed with the virus. Just recently a TSA screening officer at Dulles International Airport tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of the 20 cases, New York City has five TSA officers that have tested positive. It's the most of any state or major city. California's Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport and Florida's Orlando International Airport both have three positive cases, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International has two positive cases.

RELATED: TSA screening officer at Dulles International test positive for coronavirus

A contractor based in Arlington's Crystal City neighborhood died from the coronavirus on Saturday, according to a DOD news release.

"The individual had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been under medical treatment at a hospital," said the DOD. "Our condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers and we thank the medical professionals who worked to save his life in the face of this virus."

DOD has cleaned DSCA areas that the contractor worked at and his coworkers are teleworking from home.

The DOD says it remains committed to protecting our service members, their families, and civilian coworkers.

RELATED: DOD contractor based in Arlington dies from the coronavirus

As of Monday, 561 people have tested positive in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.