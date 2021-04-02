U.S. Capitol Police to receive enough COVID-19 shots to vaccinate all officers

The department is expecting a shipment of the vaccines soon and is already planning efforts to "quickly and safely" vaccinate its officers.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police will receive enough doses to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of its department, according to a statement released by Acting Chief Yogananda D. Pittman on Thursday.

The department is expecting a shipment of the vaccines soon and is already planning efforts to "quickly and safely" vaccinate its officers, Chief Pittman said. They are working closely with the Office of Attending Physician to look over logistics and begin a vaccine distribution plan.

Lt. General Russel Honoré, who is leading the external review of Capitol Complex security, will also be assisting with the vaccine rollout.

Chief Pittman said congressional leaders, especially House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Biden administration, have been at the forefront of making the vaccines available to the department.

“The department is grateful for the continued support of the Congressional community, especially during these unprecedented times, and I am tremendously grateful for the dedication of our officers who have worked tirelessly and sacrificed to uphold our mission,” said Chief Pittman.

The focus and push to vaccinate USCP officers come after the chairman of the union representing Capitol Police, Gus Papathanasiou, reported that at least 38 USCP officers tested positive for COVID -19 since the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

On top of that, about 150 of 26,000 National Guard members deployed to the capital since the Jan. 6 insurrection tested positive for COVID-19.