WASHINGTON — An officer with the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the department.

The USCP officer has been in self-quarantine since March 18, and the department has reached out to those who may have come in contact with the officer.

"The department has taken, and will continue to take, all the necessary steps to ensure that any affected work areas or facilities were properly cleaned," said USCP. "The USCP is working closely with the Office of Attending Physician, Congressional leadership, and the Architect of the Capitol, and our focus is on the health and well-being of our employees."

USCP said it implemented numerous measures to respond to the pandemic and communicated with its workforce to provide the most up-to-date information available.

USCP has a force of around 2,000 and you can learn more about their work here.

Police and fire rescue forces across the DMV have reported coronavirus cases that are within their departments.

In D.C., a jail has five confirmed cases of the virus. Also, D.C. Fire and Rescue quarantined over 140 of its members because of the virus and after at least 10 firefighters caught COVID-19 in recent weeks.

In the District, there are 401 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. And, 42 people have died from COVID-19 across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

RELATED: Police: Charles County man hosts bonfire, arrested for violating the 'No More Than 10 People' order

RELATED: Four inmates in DC jail have tested positive for coronavirus

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.