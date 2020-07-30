COVID-19 testing required for University System of Maryland students returning to campus

Out-of-state students arriving at a USM institution must be compliant with Maryland guidelines on testing and quarantine.

BALTIMORE — Starting this fall, COVID-19 testing will be mandatory for all University System of Maryland (USM) on-campus students and employees that will be returning to campus.

Anyone returning in-person to a USM institution must be tested for COVID-19 within 14 days prior to their arrival and must provide university officials confirmation of a negative COVID test result, USM officials said in a release Thursday afternoon.

University System of Maryland officials said certain universities are conducting this testing themselves as students and employees arrive on campus.

Others, however, are beginning their fall semester imminently, within 14 days of this guidance.

"In the cases of these universities — and others in which testing arrangements vary from USM protocols — students and employees should follow the testing guidance issued by their institution," USM officials said.

Out-of-state students arriving at a USM institution must be compliant with Maryland guidelines on testing and quarantine.

Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 prior to arrival will not be allowed on campus and should consult with their health care provider immediately. Those students and employees will be permitted on campus only after a required period of isolation has been met, per public health guidelines.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 following their arrival on campus will consult with university officials regarding medical follow-up and isolation requirements, officials said.

Universities will provide guidance to students and employees who have been tested for COVID-19 but are still awaiting their test results at the start of the fall semester.

All students and employees returning to a USM institution must begin daily symptom monitoring and reporting 14 days before their arrival on campus.

Universities will provide further evaluation and guidance to anyone reporting COVID-associated symptoms.

On-campus students and employees, as well as all visitors to a USM institution, must meet the following requirements:

Use of a mask or face covering in campus buildings and on-campus grounds, in accordance with local orders

Physical distancing of at least six feet between individuals

Compliance with local guidance on events and gatherings

Vigilant hand hygiene (washing, sanitizing, limited face-touching)

Daily symptom monitoring, as stipulated by each institution

Universities will share with their campus communities the consequences of non-compliance with these rules.