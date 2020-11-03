CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia has ordered all of its students to return home following the nine coronavirus cases that have surfaced in the state.

The college announced on Wednesday that they're moving all of their classes to the web. Students will take their courses online from home.

University officials posted a notice on the school's website saying, "We will be moving our classes online. We will not be holding classes on Grounds for the foreseeable future, quite possibly through the end of the semester. We will reassess after April 5th at the earliest and periodically after that date."

Those courses will start on Thursday, March 19.

Students are already on Spring Break, but the university has encouraged them to return home or remain home if they're already there.

The students who are still on the campus are being encouraged to return home by the weekend.

UVA has also canceled all university events with more than 100 people.

However, all university buildings and UVA Health will remain open. The staff will remain working as usual and the faculty will reportedly get further direction from their deans.

