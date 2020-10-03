COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland has sent a message to more than 40,000 students in College Park, Md. that classes could soon be held online. It is the latest higher education institution to make contingency plans citing mounting fears of coronavirus.

"We continue to prepare for the possibility of moving instruction online and the need for employees to telework," the message sent Monday said.

The campus-wide communication said that a new website has been created for faculty to hold online classes.

"It is our goal to make sure that students, faculty, and staff have the equipment and connectivity they need to learn and work from home, if necessary," the message said.

Coronavirus cases were first confirmed in Maryland late last week in nearby Montgomery County.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced a new case in Prince George's County on Thursday, though the note underscored that there are no positive coronavirus cases at the University of Maryland.

A University of Maryland spokesperson told WUSA9 it is issuing a statement on what would trigger the move to classes online. In the message, the university also discouraged holding nonessential meetings or large gatherings.

"We all play a role in preventing the spread of COVID-19, and we are taking measures to better protect our students, our staff, and our faculty," the message said.

Other large universities have taken draconian measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The Ohio State University announced in-person classes have been canceled until March 30. Harvard University administrators told students not to return from spring break and moved classes online.

