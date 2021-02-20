University of Maryland tells students to isolate over rise in COVID-19 cases

UMD courses will switch to all online for a week and officials say students on and off campus should stay home and quarantine as much as possible.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A recent rise in cases of COVID-19 has led the University of Maryland to put stricter policies in place, including that students must quarantine for a week.

In-person classes for undergraduate and graduate students will transition to online for at least the next week, and students have to isolate themselves to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Effective Saturday, the school is implementing these rules to mitigate the coronavirus on campus, University President Darryll J. Pines said in a statement. The measures will remain for at least one week, through Saturday, Feb. 27.

Students living in residence hall dorms and on-campus fraternity and sorority houses must "sequester-in-place" starting at noon on Saturday. The school says that means students are instructed to stay in their rooms as much as they can.

The Stamp Student Union will stay open only for COVID-19 testing and grab-and-go food. RecWell facilities will be closed. Students may go outside to pick-up food from dining halls and to get fresh air, but only in the area immediately surrounding their residence hall. Students working in dorms and food services are able to report to work as long as they wear a face mask and keep 6 feet away from others.

The sequester-in-place went into effect at noon and will last through Feb. 27.

People on-campus are still required to be tested for COVID-19 twice a month.

The college also says students living off-campus in the greater College Park area are strongly encouraged to stay home as much as possible.

We do not take lightly that these new measures impact everyday lives. We are keenly aware of the toll this virus is taking on our collective and individual mental health. Terps check in on Terps, and reach out if you need help. We’re in this together. — Dr. Darryll J. Pines (@President_Pines) February 20, 2021

All in-person instruction for undergraduate and graduate courses will transition to online starting on Monday. Approved laboratory research activities, already operating at 50% capacity, can continue as scheduled with masking and social distancing precautions, the university says.

The Wicomico Hall dorm has been opened as an isolation space for people who test positive for the virus. More capacity will be opened as necessary, the college says.