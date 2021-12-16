University of Maryland cancels winter graduation after reporting highest number of COVID cases since semester began

The letter went on to say that all indoor events where mask-wearing cannot be enforced should be canceled through Dec. 22.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — On Thursday, the University of Maryland delivered an announcement that surely disappointed some soon-to-be grads and families: the winter commencement ceremony has been canceled due to a rise in COVID cases.

The university sent out a statement reporting that Chief Medical Officer Dr. Spyridon Marinopoulos found Wednesday that the campus community – like many communities across the country – is experiencing a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The school’s COVID-19 dashboard was updated to show 98 positive cases from university testing, as well as an additional 12 self-reported cases. Experts also shared that they expect to see another high number of cases from the most recent Thursday testing.

“These are the highest case counts we’ve seen this fall semester,” President Darryll Pines confirmed in the statement.

Due to the uptick, the university chose to immediately take numerous actions, including canceling the winter graduation ceremony on Dec. 20 and all related activities, which include all college, school and department ceremonies scheduled across Dec. 21 and 22.

“This decision was not made lightly. We know how important this time is for our winter graduates and their families, but our first responsibility must continue to be the health and well-being of our community. All winter graduates will be invited to the spring ceremony in May,” the statement read.

The letter went on to say that all indoor events where mask-wearing cannot be enforced should be canceled through Dec. 22 and that all dining halls will transition to “grab-and-go” style meal options only.