CLEVELAND — University Hospitals in Cleveland has confirmed to 3News that they are treating suspected cases of a mysterious illness in children that is possibly linked to COVID-19.

Last week, New York's state health department reported dozens of children in the state were hospitalized with a disease called multi-system inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19. They were reported in children in New York hospitals.

The health department noted that in the United Kingdom, a possible link has also been reported between pediatric COVID-19 and serious inflammatory disease.

"The inflammatory syndrome has features which overlap with Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome and may occur days to weeks after acute COVID-19 illness. It can include persistent fever, abdominal symptoms, rash, and even cardiovascular symptoms requiring intensive care," the health department said in a statement.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Kawasaki disease causes swelling in the walls of medium-sized arteries throughout the body. It can affect the coronary arteries which supply blood to the heart. It mainly affects children. While it can be life-threatening, the clinic says it's usually treatable and most children recover without serious problems.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems -- including children -- it can cause more severe illness and death.

3News will continue to follow this developing story as more details become available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.