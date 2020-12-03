COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland’s faculty has begun crash course training to shift all learning online for more than 30,000 undergraduate students by March 30.

Students leaving for Spring Break March 13 have been told they will not be coming back to campus until at least April 10, as the University adopts a campus shutdown as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The University is implementing an emergency plan called Keep Teaching that was previously developed to respond to unexpected closures caused by disasters and other disruptions.

The Keep Teaching website directs faculty to consider how they might use media apps such as Panpoto to create podcasts and video lectures for sharing with students.

Meanwhile, use of the meeting app Webex is encouraged to allow "you and your students to meet online in real-time," the Keep Teaching website says. "Students can participate using a computer or smartphone. Instructors can share presentations, their desktop or a whiteboard, as well as engage students with polling questions and breakout rooms for small group discussion."

Google Hangouts is another option recommended for meeting and sharing content.

Many of the apps are already in use by faculty and students at UMD.

The University will be relying on an existing platform called ELMS -- used to manage assignments, calendars, quizzes and grading -- that is already part of daily life for most students and faculty.

"We can provide a really good education," Lucy Dalglish, Dean of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland, said. "It’s not going to be perfect and it's not going to be the experience everybody thought they were going to get, but we've got very talented creative smart people on this campus."

