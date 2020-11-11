Maryland vs. Ohio State football game canceled due to 'elevated number' of COVID-19 cases

Between Sept. 30 and Nov. 10, 2020, 10 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Maryland Terrapins and Ohio State Buckeyes won’t be facing off this weekend due to an "elevated number of COVID-19 cases" within Maryland’s football program, the team announced Wednesday.

Officials said the game against Ohio State, originally scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 p.m., has been canceled and will not be rescheduled, the team said on Twitter.

"There is nothing more important than the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff," University of Maryland's Director of Athletics Damon Evans said. "We realize that this news is disappointing to all of the Maryland fans out there who were looking forward to the Terps taking on an outstanding Ohio State team, but the responsible thing for us to do is pause football activities, given the number of positive cases currently in our program."

In addition, all team-related activities are being paused. In a statement, the team said eight players have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days, while a total of 10 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 between Sep. 30 and Nov. 10.

Head Coach Mike Locksley said in a statement that the team is “extremely disappointed” to cancel the game but “we have and always will keep our players, coaches and staffs safety at the forefront of our decision-making process.”