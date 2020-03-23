WASHINGTON — University of Maryland officials on Monday confirmed a fourth case of COVID-19 on its campus.

The fourth case was only identified as a staff member in the College of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences, officials said. During the last two weeks, the staff member was only known to be on campus on March 12, officials said.

School officials said they followed their standard protocol and notified all individuals with known direct contact and provided them with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On March 22, university officials announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 affiliated with UMD.

The university outlined its communication moving forward, saying effective and timely communication is an important tool in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

For all additional confirmed cases, university officials said they will keep the campus informed in the following ways:

Notify all known individuals who came into direct contact with an affected individual in the last 14 days.

Distribute additional email notifications to other affected populations, as appropriate.

Maintain umd.edu/virusinfo as the central COVID-19 resource that includes known case count for individuals in the University of Maryland community.

Limit camps-wide emails to emergency notifications and information relevant to the entire university community, rather than case counts. This is in alignment with the Clery Act, a federal law that mandates emergency notifications.

RELATED: What is a stay-at-home order?

RELATED: U.S. Secret Service employee tests positive for coronavirus

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.