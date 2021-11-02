DC Health: UK and South African COVID-19 variants detected in the District

Information on the individuals’ travel history or whether the individuals were hospitalized was not provided.

WASHINGTON — DC Health announced Thursday afternoon that two variants of COVID-19, the strains known to be widespread within the U.K. and South Africa, have been detected in four D.C. residents.

During the District's weekly COVID-19 update, Director of DC Health Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt said three cases of the U.K. strain and one of the South African strain were identified.

Information on the individuals’ travel history or whether the individuals were hospitalized was not provided during Thursday's COVID-19 update. Nesbitt also stated during the news conference that not every person is tested for the variants of COVID-19.

“Now to put this contextually, you have to remember that every positive test is not sequenced, to be detected for variants," she said. "Only a sampling of cases are detected our sequence for variants."

Nesbitt, along with D.C. officials, continues to encourage District residents to wash their hands, practice social distancing, and wear a mask.

“This is not surprising to D.C. Health but just another reminder to be cautious of our behavior,” Nesbitt said.