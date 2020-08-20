2 Bullis School staff test positive for COVID-19, others under quarantine

The school knew about the positive cases on Monday, but school officials said the county health department was notified Wednesday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Two Montgomery County private school staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials with the Bullis School.

Bullis School officials said two non-academic staff members tested positive and additional staff members are self-quarantining.

“Our contact tracing team has identified those who had contact with these employees," a letter sent to Bullis families on Monday said. "Anyone who did have contact has now been asked to quarantine."

The letter said the campus would be closed for two days to deep clean.

However, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said it’s concerning that the school relied on its own contact tracing team and didn’t immediately contact the county’s health department.

“As of earlier this morning they had not contacted the county that any of us know of, and is it a concern? Yes, if they're doing their own contact tracing instead of contacting the county about contact tracing, that's a real concern,” Elrich said Wednesday morning.

Bullis School officials said in a statement to WUSA9 that the school informed the Montgomery County Health Department of the positive tests Wednesday morning, which they said is consistent with their protocols.

“Our track and tracing team immediately informed those in the Bullis community who may have had contact with the staff members; those individuals are now self-quarantined,” a statement from Bullis School said. “Neither the staff members nor those with whom they had contact will return to campus until it safe for them to do so. Further, we encouraged our two employees to work with the State contact tracing process which they immediately did.”

According to the private school’s website, in-person learning is set to begin on Sept. 1.



This comes weeks after a back and forth battle between private school parents and Montgomery County over the authority to close private schools.

Montgomery County Health Officer Travis Gayles said Wednesday he still has an active lawsuit against him after parents and private schools sued the health officer for issuing an order that forced private schools to stay closed for health reasons.

The county order was later rescinded.

Gayles said Wednesday the county would actively investigate the two positive COVID-19 cases at Bullis School.

“Once we receive more information about relevant cases then we will be able to provide the necessary guidance to the school in terms of next steps that they would need to take, particularly in terms of what you know identifying individuals who would need to be quarantined or isolated and the time period and time frame within which they would need to take further action,” Gayles said. “Unfortunately we don't have any more information at this time but the team is actively investigating and hopefully we'll be able to release more information in the near future.”

Here is the letter sent out to families on Monday evening:

August 17, 2020

Dear Bullis Families,

I need to let you know that two employees at Bullis tested positive for COVID-19 today. They both are doing well. We are supporting them, and obviously are sending our best wishes. I want to share this information with you, and how we will respond to it, as soon as possible.



Our contact tracing team has identified those who had contact with these employees. Anyone who did have contact has now been asked to quarantine. I am closing campus for two days in order to ensure a deep clean. Those of you who were scheduled to be on campus on Tuesday or Wednesday will be contacted this evening. Middle School Start Strong students will hear from Dr. Moreno very soon and new teachers who were due on campus on Wednesday will hear from Dean of Faculty Faith Darling.



The action I have taken this evening - communicating with you and closing campus for cleaning - is an illustration of how we will operate when school is open. I will be transparent, and not hesitate to do the right thing, even when difficult. When school starts, I will write a Health and Safety email every Friday. That email will describe the work of the Health and Safety Committee, and share relevant data. Obviously, if we do have any infections, those who come into contact with an infected person will be informed and quarantined immediately. I know you join me in sending best wishes to our two community members.



Attached is an unrelated but very important letter about personnel reorganization that was also scheduled to be sent to you this evening. I apologize that I am inundating you with Bullis communications.

