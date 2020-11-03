WASHINGTON — Two schools in Prince George's County, Eleanor Roosevelt High School and College Park Academy, will be closed through the rest of the week due to potential coronavirus exposures linked to the schools.

Prince Geroge's County Public Schools made the announcement on Wednesday, sighting that these two schools will be closed for deep cleaning.

PGCPS says the precautions comes because a person linked to both schools had contact with someone who traveled overseas to a country under a high-risk coronavirus warning.

"Cleaning and disinfection procedures will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention best practices for the prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses," said PGCPS in its statement. "This will include high-traffic areas and surfaces, such as doorknobs, keyboards, handrails and countertops."

PGCPS serves more than 134,000 students and 22,000 employees at 206 schools and centers in its district. It is also one of the 25 largest school districts in the United States.

Schools across the DMV have been on high alert for coronavirus contamination.

PGCPS is not the only district that has closed specific schools in the region for a deep cleaning because someone had contact with a person who is a presumptive positive coronavirus patient.

