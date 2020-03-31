WASHINGTON — Two twin babies on Monday were transported from Osan Air Base, South Korea, to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for advanced neonatal care because of complications with the COVID-19 coronavirus that both are suffering from.

The C-17 Globemaster III landed in the evening at Joint Base Andrews, where military communications members captured the transport on video and through photos.

Parker and Laine McFall were born February 17 at 30 weeks in Daegu’s Yeungnam Medical University Medical Center during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Department of Defense.



The twins were joined for the aeromedical evacuation by their parents, U.S. Army Spc. Cody McFall and Pfc. Cheyenne Evans. Both soldiers were preemptively tested for COVID-19 and placed in quarantine on March 10. They tested negative and are currently showing no symptoms.

Due to the severity of the babies' coronavirus issues, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is reportedly the only facility currently able to help the infants’ specific needs.

