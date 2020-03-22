WASHINGTON — One of 20 TSA officers and screeners to test positive for the coronavirus works at Dulles International Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

This is the first known TSA officer to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus at an airport in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Out of the 20 cases, New York City has five TSA officers that have tested positive. It's the most of any state or major city. California's Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport and Florida's Orlando International Airport both have three positive cases, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International has two positive cases.

"TSA is working with the CDC and state and local health departments to monitor local situations as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public. Impacted security checkpoints may close as needed, so you may be redirected to other security screening checkpoints at the airport. TSA officers remain dedicated to their mission to ensure that travelers can get to their destinations as safely and securely as possible," said TSA in its statement.

Currently, in the DMV, there are 440 positive cases of the coronavirus, and six people have died from issues related to symptoms and respiratory issues that come along with it.

TSA has taken steps to help passengers feel safer during air travel, including allowing them to bring hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces in carry-on bags until further notice.

