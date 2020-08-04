WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has directly responded to a claim made by Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) that he is 'hastening the demise' of the U.S. Postal Service.

In an exclusive WUSA9 report, Connolly alleged Trump personally intervened in negotiations of the CAREs Act stimulus bill between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate leadership.

Connolly claimed Trump demanded the removal of $25 billion for the Postal Service.

Connolly claims without that money, USPS will run out of funds by summer.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY FOR WUSA9. CHECK BACK FOR FURTHER DETAILS SHORTLY

RELATED: Congressman says Trump directly involved in removing stimulus funds for Postal Service

RELATED: Laid off workers in coronavirus pandemic face new challenge: health care payments

RELATED: We're all in this together: How to get and give help during the coronavirus outbreak

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.