Lawmakers react to Trump, First Lady COVID-19 diagnosis

There was no shortage of reaction Friday morning after President Donald Trump announced hat he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.
Trump’s positive test came just hours after he confirmed that senior aide Hope Hicks, who had traveled with him several times this week, had come down with the virus. Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and looked to be in good health. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.
“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted.
At top of mind as the president retreats into quarantine, Vice President Mike Pence tweeted prayers for a full recovery.
Lawmakers and newsmakers from across the partisan spectrum tweeted well wishes to President Trump and the first lady.
Governor Doug Ducey, R-Ariz.
Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz.
Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.
Other took a more pointed approach. Before President Trump confirmed he tested positive for the virus, Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, tweeted “It’s not just a matter of the President’s personal health; it’s a matter of national security.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.