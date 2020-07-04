WASHINGTON — At the heart of the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, there is a doctor who has a friend right here in D.C. But, they haven’t seen each other in decades. Not since both escaped their war-torn native country, the coronavirus outbreak brought them together again.

On your big screen or small screen, you’ve seen the heart-wrenching images coming out of New York City. It is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak on our shores.

When Pranvera Boshnjaku saw the image, she saw something that caught her eye: a friend.

“I saw him on T.V. being tested,” Boshnjaku said.

That friend is Dr. Sulejman Cejaj, the head of Cardiology for St. Barnabus Hospital in the Bronx. From his vantage point, he described the outbreak as a warzone against an invisible enemy.

“We have no ammo and no way to fight it,” Dr. Cejaj said.

These two are lifelong friends. They started school together back in their native country Kosovo.

“We went to high school, but then the war started,” Boshnjaku said. “I moved to America and he moved to Romania.”

In the 1990s multiple conflicts in the Balkans turned into several wars and genocides. The two fled their home and eventually made new lives in America.

They hadn’t seen each other in years, but there he was on a television screen, alive, and at the center of a new crisis. Boshnjaku knew she had to help.

“Having worked in a crisis-situation in my home country I knew how to mobilize and act quickly,” she said.

She reached out to him and asked if masks would help. He said anything would help. Boshnjaku went to work and dusted off her old sewing machine. She hadn’t sewn in years. But, after getting the right fabric and design she worked around the clock; sometimes without sleep.

“I just couldn’t wait the need was too urgent,” she explained.

In that week she finished an order fit for a staff and sent them to her childhood friend.

For healthcare workers who would have had no protection, they have Boshnjaku's masks. It is important to note, the masks aren’t meant to protect in the way an N-95 mask would.

But, Dr. Celaj found they help to get longer use out of the scarce N-95 masks.

“They’re actually very good quality,” he explained. “We put them on top of our N-95 and they are doing the trick.”

Back in D.C., Boshnjaku isn’t done. She continues to send masks to hospitals across the country and here at home with some added help.

“My goal is to have more people, I want to build a seamstress army,” she said.

Which she might be on her way to creating. The past week added more volunteers to start to build her army. Maybe that is what it will take to turn the tide against the coronavirus, "an army of hope to defeat an invisible enemy."

