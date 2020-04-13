WASHINGTON — Maryland now has COVID-19 cases categorized by ZIP codes, which was provided by the state's health department on its coronavirus website.

The top five ZIP codes for the coronavirus in the greater D.C.-area of Maryland include 20904 (Montgomery County), 20906 (Montgomery County), 20902 (Montgomery County), 20744 (Prince George’s County) and 20706 (Prince George's County).

These ZIP codes are in the top six ZIP codes for the state with the number of coronavirus cases reported, according to Maryland health officials.

The top ZIP code with coronavirus cases in Maryland is 21215. This ZIP code includes the cities of Baltimore, Pikesville and Lochearn.

Below is the entire list of ZIP codes in Maryland and how many cases are being seen in each one:

21215 — 137 Cases

20904 — 132 Cases

20906 — 126 Cases

20902 — 125 Cases

20744 — 122 Cases

20706 — 120 Cases

20772 — 115 Cases

20774 — 113 Cases

21234 — 109 Cases

20747 — 108 Cases

20735 — 103 Cases

21771 — 101 Cases

20785 — 98 Cases

20783 — 97 Cases

21133 — 97 Cases

20743 — 91 Cases

21206 — 89 Cases

21208 — 89 Cases

21703 — 88 Cases

21117 — 87 Cases

20910 — 84 Cases

21224 — 84 Cases

21701 — 83 Cases

20748 — 82 Cases

21702 — 80 Cases

