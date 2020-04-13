WASHINGTON — Maryland now has COVID-19 cases categorized by ZIP codes, which was provided by the state's health department on its coronavirus website.
The top five ZIP codes for the coronavirus in the greater D.C.-area of Maryland include 20904 (Montgomery County), 20906 (Montgomery County), 20902 (Montgomery County), 20744 (Prince George’s County) and 20706 (Prince George's County).
These ZIP codes are in the top six ZIP codes for the state with the number of coronavirus cases reported, according to Maryland health officials.
The top ZIP code with coronavirus cases in Maryland is 21215. This ZIP code includes the cities of Baltimore, Pikesville and Lochearn.
Below is the entire list of ZIP codes in Maryland and how many cases are being seen in each one:
- 21215 — 137 Cases
- 20904 — 132 Cases
- 20906 — 126 Cases
- 20902 — 125 Cases
- 20744 — 122 Cases
- 20706 — 120 Cases
- 20772 — 115 Cases
- 20774 — 113 Cases
- 21234 — 109 Cases
- 20747 — 108 Cases
- 20735 — 103 Cases
- 21771 — 101 Cases
- 20785 — 98 Cases
- 20783 — 97 Cases
- 21133 — 97 Cases
- 20743 — 91 Cases
- 21206 — 89 Cases
- 21208 — 89 Cases
- 21703 — 88 Cases
- 21117 — 87 Cases
- 20910 — 84 Cases
- 21224 — 84 Cases
- 21701 — 83 Cases
- 20748 — 82 Cases
- 21702 — 80 Cases
