Here are some tips to stay safe as the DMV begins to reopen its doors

Dr. Amanda Castel, an epidemiologist at George Washington University, says it's important to continue to use PPE and social distancing in the future.

WASHINGTON — The majority of the DMV's population will move into a phase of reopening Friday.

The transition means locals will have to pay more attention to their surroundings in order to stall the coronavirus' spread.

Dr. Amanda Castel, an epidemiologist at George Washington University, said there are a few things everyone needs to remember.

First, do not abandon everything you have learned these last few months while in quarantine.

"We know that indoor activities tend to lead to more spread of the virus," she said. "If you're going to be outside, you still need to practice those tried-and-true public health measures."

Castel said that means continuing to socially distance from others and wearing personal protective equipment when needed.

On top of that, Castel recommends putting together a to-go bag for your trips outside. The bag can include a mask, sanitizer, and even gloves.

Castel adds it is always important to use good judgment. She said if a location you are in seems unsafe, there is a good chance it actually is.

"If you find yourself in a situation where you're looking around your environment and there are a lot of people or you notice that people aren't able to effectively socially distance, as they should be, then that means that it's time for you to think of Plan B," she said.

Castel also points out the risk to one's health is always elevated when they leave their home. So, she said one should always ask themselves whether it is necessary to go on the trip they have planned.

"If it's something that's just for fun, maybe you want to reconsider," she said.