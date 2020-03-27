FAIRFAX, Va. — The American Red Cross needs you, if you are healthy. There is a critical blood shortage and with schools, businesses and other facilities closed, it’s been a challenge finding space and blood donors. That’s why one church in Northern Virginia stepped up this week to help.

When Pastor Charlie Dawes of Metro Church in Alexandria and Fairfax learned of the Red Cross’ need to find facilities for blood drives, he didn’t hesitate to help.

“We’re just trying to do our part,” said Pastor Dawes, whose church has been closed to adhere to social distancing guidelines. “ Since we’re not able to use our facility for gatherings, it made sense to use our facilities for the community in a great way .”

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the American Red Cross has struggled to find facilities because many places are closed.

Lisa Futterman is a spokesperson for the American Red Cross. She tells WUSA9 that thousands of drives have been canceled around the country and she thinks more are on the way.

“We've had 9,000 drives across the country canceled so far and that number is growing every single day,” Futterman said. “250,000 units lost is what the result has been.”

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to the Red Cross, and that need is not changing. Futterman tells WUSA9 that one donation alone can save up to three lives.

Every donor can make a big difference.

“The need for blood doesn't stop just because of everything around us, “ Futterman said. “ A quarter of our blood supply goes to cancer patients and that's not going to change. “

“We also need blood for surgeries, victims of car accidents and more, “ she said.

While health officials say there is no evidence that suggest the transmission of Covid-19 through blood, the Red Cross has put protocols in place to make sure donors are healthy. Futterman said temperature checks are done before people enter the building and again before they have their blood drawn. Beds are also spaced out, each six feet apart.

At Metro Church, 29 units of blood were collected Wednesday, enough to save almost 90 lives. Futterman and Dawes were pleased with the turnout.

“ It’s just been great to see how people in this area and at Metro DC have the desire to work together in the faith community,” Pastor Dawes said.

If you’d like to donate blood, the process is easy.

You can make an appointment on the American Red Cross website here.

You can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or download the free Red Cross Blood Donor app.

