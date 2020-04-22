FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — By now you've seen or heard about the socially distant parades to mark birthdays, thank health care workers and to bring a smile to students who are distant learning.

People in Fredericksburg, Virginia took the concept up a notch, incorporating a fly over in a parade to thank health care workers outside Mary Washington Hospital.

Dozens of vehicles drove outside the hospital, with some cars decorated with a special thanks to health care workers inside.

In order to encourage social distancing, everyone remained inside their cars and honked horns instead of walking.

Five biplanes joined the parade, buzzing back and forth in the airspace above the hospital, releasing smoke to give the workers there a show.

WATCH: Planes fly over the organized parade to show their support for health care workers (Note: Volume is from helicopter, best watched on mute)

The parade is one example of many organizing to show their support to essential workers and health care officials during the pandemic. Others across the DMV have shown their support with parades and drive-through processions, honoring front line workers and teachers.

Last week, the Calvert County Sheriff's Office held a "rolling roll call" with their patrol vehicles to show their gratitude for healthcare workers, especially those at CalvertHealth Medical Center who helped treat one of their own.

Calvert County Deputy Marty McCarroll was diagnosed with COVID-19 and hospitalized for 18 days, spending 13 of them in a medically induced coma.

He was released from the medical center on Easter Sunday, with his fellow officers driving in unison to his home and honking to show their support.

