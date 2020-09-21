Survey finds telework is here to stay even after the pandemic

A recent Commuter Connections survey looked at recent telework trends and how it may impact traffic after the pandemic.

WASHINGTON — For the last seven months, many people have been working from home. The pandemic forced full-time telework situations for thousands of employers in the D.C. area.

Even when the pandemic is over, for some companies, pandemic level telework is here to stay, according to a recent Commuter Connections survey. That could mean better traffic for everyone.

"The average time it takes to get to and from work is frustrating for many commuters out there," said Commuter Connections Director, Nick Ramfos.

Commuter Connections is a group devoted to improving the D.C. area commute. A recent telework survey took a look at work from home trends, and what things may look like in the future.

"When we asked what are your plans once pandemic ends, about 20% said we're going to continue at the current level of telework," said Ramfos.

The study interviewed 180 employers, also found that 92% of those employers would continue some form of telework, even if reduced. That's something Ramfos said could make traffic better for everyone.

During the pandemic, the average share of employees who teleworked grew from 36% to 82% at sites with telework already in place.

"It definitely will have an impact on roadway infrastructure. It will help alleviate some of those bottleneck corridors we have," said Ramfos.