ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Coronavirus has shut down entire industries across the DMV. While restaurants and bars in the area have turned to takeout service, some automotive service businesses have found a way to do the same.

Casey’s Automotive in Chantilly, Va., has seen the spread of the coronavirus slow down their business.

"(But) those repairs don’t go away, you still need those repairs," owner Bryan Jewitt said.

Jewitt said they've added a takeout-like service to their business.

"What we're gonna do is drive to your house, pick it up, have it serviced. When it's done, drop it back off to our customers," Jewitt said.

It's not just the take-out service that Casey's Automotive has changed. The mechanics have taken extra sanitary precautions while working. That includes an extra cleaning step, they run an aerosol cleaner through the ventilation system.

"We're gonna try and kill that virus by sending this aerosol through there," Jewitt explained.

In Alexandria, the Yates Automotive Service group has added a similar take-out service.

"It's a different time and we’re adapting," owner Jason Yates explained. "We are actually picking up their car, bring it here service and it bring it back to them. We wash it and have it all sterilized."

Yates and his team have also turned to an old service at the pumps: Full-service gas, like gas pumps of long ago you have an attendant pump the gas, clean the windshield and check under the hood.

"We really feel that helps them," Yates said. "Not to have to come here, touch the gas pump, go in the office and talk to people."

Businesses forced to adapt in the face of a spreading virus.

