Superintendent set to reveal plan for bringing middle, high schoolers back to classroom in Prince William County

Prince William County Schools Superintendent Steve Walts will present the plan at Wednesday night's school board meeting.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Parents and students in Prince William County can expect to get a more detailed plan about what the return to the classroom will look like.

Superintendent Steve Walts is expected to present the plan to the school board Wednesday night.

Earlier this month, Walts presented a plan to slowly phase only younger students into the classroom a couple of days a week with 50/50 hybrid learning. The school board requested Walts to come up with a plan that gives middle and high school students a better idea of what to expect next semester.

The community has been split on the issue of in-person learning. Some parents want to see students return to the classroom. Meanwhile, the Prince William Education Association is in favor of virtual learning.

According to meeting agenda documents released ahead of Wednesday's meeting, fourth through ninth graders are set to return on Jan. 26. The remaining students would return on Feb. 2. Those plans are tentative based on health metrics and staffing.