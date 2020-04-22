ELKRIDGE, Md. — Staying inside means working from home and lots of binge-watching your favorite tv shows -- aka using a lot more of your internet. While more internet traffic usually means slower speeds, four cities in Maryland made the list for the fastest internet in the country.

Odenton, Pasadena, Halesthrope and Elkridge all made the top ten list of the study from HighSpeedInternet.com, a research group dedicated to analyzing and comparing various Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to help people figure out what works best for them. The group also reviews and rates internet equipment like modems, routers and computers.

Elkridge ranked the second-best in the country for internet speed at 114.0 megabits per second, only behind Whitestone, NY. The nationwide average internet speed runs at 59 mbs, meaning Elkridge's runs almost double that speed.

RELATED: New Wi-Fi hot spots activated in Arlington to help residents during coronavirus

HighSpeedInternet.com



In order to figure out which cities run the fastest, data analysts with the group looked at results of over 3 million high-speed internet tests across the country and filtered out people who'd run multiple speed tests in one day. Only cities with 100 or more speed tests were included so the data wouldn't be skewed, say if they only tested five people who had slow internet connectivity.

Those who might see some of the slowest speeds in the country can head to Stowe, Vermont, whose speed runs at an average of 7.6 mbps, or Espanola, New Mexico where speeds average 7.8 mbps.

RELATED: Fairfax County schools' distance learning continues with multiple technical issues

So what makes some cities slower than others?

There are a lot of aspects that can affect speeds, like provider availability, infrastructure, location and the total number of people involved. For people in rural towns, many rely on satellite internet, meaning a cloudy sky or surrounding forests could impact total speed. If there are a ton of people in one place, like an apartment building, speeds can also be drastically slower.

Victoria Merinda, a staff researcher from HighSpeedInternet.com, said the group has seen a significant increase in the amount of voluntary internet speeds being done as more people rely on their networks from home. This has led to more people investing in better providers and upgrading systems.

"People have been running more internet speed tests right now with the shift to working from home, homeschooling, or engaging in activities like online gaming and streaming since we are isolating indoors," Merinda said. "This is likely to make sure their internet can handle what they need it for. We have seen consumers upgrading their internet and purchasing speeds with higher speeds in March and April."

So the next time you're upset when your Zoom calls won't connect or your Netflix begins the dreaded loading screen, realize you could be living in a city that has it much worse.

RELATED: 30 Fairfax County online predators busted in Operation COVID Crackdown

RELATED: This 16-year-old spends weekends teaching seniors to use the internet. Now, his work is more important than ever.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.