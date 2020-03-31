WASHINGTON — Millions of Americans will get a $1,200 check in the next few weeks after Congress passed the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package. But a look at typical expenses shows that money might not go very far.

For example, the median cost of rent in the U.S. is $1,194 for a two-bedroom space, according to the March 2020 National Apartment List Rent Report.

It’s even more expensive across the D.C. region. Data shows the median price at $1,259 in Virginia, $1,520 in Maryland, and $1,738 in Washington, D.C.

Also, consider groceries and utility bills.

The average cost of groceries each month for one person ranges between $165 and $345, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

When you budget for utilities like electricity, gas, water, internet, and cable, the average monthly cost is $398.24.

Add all that up and you’re already paying around $2,000 in your biggest expenses.

Despite this, members of the Trump Administration’s economic team are optimistic this plan will be enough. National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow advocated for its benefits on ABC’s “This Week” on March 29.

"It may not be perfect, but I think it's going to give a tremendous amount of resources to get us through what we still believe is going to be a question of weeks and months," Kudlow said.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are working toward another relief package.

It’s also worth pointing out that these costs are less of a burden if you’re splitting them with your spouse or a significant other. But considering this is a one-time stipend for Americans (at least for now). The incoming stimulus check is likely not going to last very long.

Additionally, millions of Americans won’t be get help from this package. That includes students, who are listed as dependents, and workers, who may have earned enough money in 2018 or 2019, to avoid receiving aid, but are now unemployed and without a paycheck because of the pandemic.

RELATED: Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting

RELATED: Trump signs $2.2T stimulus after swift congressional votes

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.