Here's what you need to know about 'stealth omicron'

The World Health Organization says the sub-variant of omicron has been detected in at least 40 countries

TAMPA, Fla. — As COVID-19 variants continue to mutate, scientists have identified a sub-variant of omicron called BA.2.

Scientists have referred to it as “stealth omicron” because it cannot be distinguished from other variants on the PCR tests that public health officials use. To identify it, further lab analysis is needed.



To get a sharper insight we spoke with Dr. Michael Teng. He’s a virologist at USF Health studying Immunology and Infectious Diseases.

According to Dr. Teng, this sub-variant of omicron seems to operate the same way as the initial variant and is no cause for alarm.



“It's interesting, scientifically, but it's not going to affect your day-to-day life. We had variants of delta, for example, there were at least three variants of delta. It really was not, it doesn't change how you should approach your life, you know, and get vaccinated, get boosted,” he said.



Dr. Teng adds that if you get omicron BA.2 you will still test positive for COVID-19 on a PCR or even an at-home rapid test, but further analysis is needed to determine which variant it is.



He says based on what we know about COVID-19 and the many variants, it’s likely in the United States, but because we only sequence about 5-10 percent of cases nationwide it just hasn’t been detected yet.



Just like with the original omicron variant, which remains dominant, Dr. Teng says this one seems to have mild medical implications for those who are vaccinated and boosted.