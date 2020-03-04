STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Stafford County Sheriff's deputies are adding a few new duties to their jobs. In addition to police work, they're now picking up and delivering medicine, groceries and other essentials to those in the community in need.

The agency put out a call on social media, letting the elderly, and people with underlying health conditions who face significant risks from the coronavirus, know they were here to help.

The post has since been shared hundreds of times.

RELATED: 'If you're going to go down, go down doing something good for the community' | Virginia restaurant owner delivers free meals to elderly

Facebook

The idea came from Sgt. Jason Aubry, who saw other agencies around the country doing something similar.

"It's kind of an added responsibility, but if we can keep some of these people inside and bring them their medicine and basic necessities, that could go a long way in protecting their health for years to come," said Aubry.

RELATED: Montgomery College donates over 3,100 PPE items to first responders, medical personnel

The community may see it as putting in extra work, but the deputies say it's just part of their job.

Stafford County Sheriff

"Fighting crime is our primary function, but this is a real threat. This isn't just a public service, it's a genuine safety concern. Keeping people in their house is pretty much in our job description at this point," said Aubry.

If you are an elderly resident, or know someone who could use this service, call the non-emergency line at (540) 658-4400. Deputies ask that pick-ups are curbside or drive-through and are done between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

RELATED: Virginia man runs marathon in his driveway

RELATED: VERIFY: There's little chance petting animals will spread coronavirus

RELATED: We're all in this together: How to get and give help during the coronavirus outbreak

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.