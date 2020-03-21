LEONARDTOWN, Md. — One positive coronavirus case in the DMV has been identified as a woman in her 40s who works at MedStar St. Mary's Hospital in St. Mary's County, Md.

St. Mary's County Health Department announced Saturday that the woman is a Washington, D.C. resident. While this will not be classified as a St. Mary's County case, the health department is conducting a public health investigation in coordination with the D.C. Health Department and he Maryland Department of Health.

The woman in her 40s is isolating in her D.C. home, is currently symptomatic, and is being monitored by the Washington D.C. Health Department.

“We are in the process of identifying potential risks to St. Mary's County residents," said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Our Infectious Disease team will directly contact individual community members who may have been exposed to coordinate any needed testing and monitoring for symptoms. If at any point in our investigation we feel that there was risk of broader community exposure, we will notify the public.”

SMCHD urges the community to continue practicing social distancing to help slow the spread of the virus.

Additional details about this case were not immediately available.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: More than 300 cases in the DMV, five deaths

RELATED: Cherry blossom visitors are not socially distancing themselves

RELATED: DC coronavirus updates: First death reported, online learning and gov. teleworking until April 27