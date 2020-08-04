WASHINGTON — Some new research out of China suggests your blood type might have something to do with how badly you could get affected by the coronavirus.

Researchers looked at a few thousand people from China who tested positive for COVID-19 and found that certain blood types seem to be affected more adversely.

The study said people with people with blood type A had the highest risk of catching the virus.

People with blood type O had a significantly lower risk of catching it and also the mildest symptoms. Blood types B and AB were somewhere in the middle.

The difference between the blood types were also observed with the patients who died. The study found blood type A had a higher risk of death, while blood type O was significantly lower.

The study compared a sample of the general population to those who tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, it’s still too early to tell if these findings have any merit.

Even the study's authors said their findings should be taken with a grain of salt because the sample size was just too small.

The study also looked at numbers of those whose blood type tested positive versus who died.

Ultimately, there isn’t enough evidence right now to conclusively say there is a relationship between blood type and susceptibility to the coronavirus.

But if future findings support this, researchers say people with blood type a need strengthened personal protection to reduce their chance of infection.

