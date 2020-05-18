Gov. Ralph Northam said the city's beaches and at beaches at First Landing State Park would reopen for some recreational activities Memorial Day Weekend.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam said that public beaches in Virginia Beach, including those at the Oceanfront, and beaches at First Landing State Park for some recreational activities starting Friday, May 22.

Northam said he had been working with Virginia Beach leaders to outline regulations for opening the beaches safely. Some recreational activities will be allowed in time for Memorial Day Weekend. It follows a period of "exercise-only" access.

However, he said if people ignore the rules of this phased reopening, the state government could roll back beach allowances.

"If people swarm these beaches and ignore social distancing rules, or the regulations the city has put into place, I will not hesitate to reinstate phase one restrictions, or even close the beach outright if necessary."

He said his message to beach goers was simple: "You must be responsible."

Here's what's allowed:

Sunbathing

Swimming

Fishing

Surfing

Here's what's not allowed:

Group sports

Alcohol

Speakers

Tents

Groups of umbrellas

Other rules:

Beach ambassadors will monitor the area for compliance

There will be more cleaning of high-touch areas

Beach parking will be capped at 50 percent capacity

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer echoed the governor's pleas for caution when enjoying newly regained opportunities to relax on the sand.

"We must not take this opportunity for granted, and everyone needs to be committed to being safe and proactive when visiting the beaches," he said. "Let's remember, this is short-term inconvenience for long-term gain."

Dyer ended his address with a note of hope.