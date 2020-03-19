BETHESDA, Md. — Some shopping malls across the country and in Maryland and Virginia have shut down temporarily in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Simon Properties, a business with six shopping centers in Maryland including Arundel Mills, Arundel Mills Market Place, and Clarksburg Premium Outlets announced a temporary closure of all shopping malls until at least March 29. Simon also has shopping centers in Virginia, including Fashion Center at Pentagon City, Leesburg Premium outlets, and Potomac Mills.

In a message to customers Simon CEO David Simon said health and safety is the number one concern right now.

Simon Properties is the biggest mall owner in the U.S.

Westfield stores also announced closures of its malls in response to the outbreak.

Westfield posted this message on its website:

"In response to the widespread COVID-19 outbreak and after carefully reviewing the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health authorities’ guidance to practice social distancing and minimize public gatherings, our center will join the collective fight against the COVID-19 outbreak and temporarily close the majority of its operations.

Some retailers may still be open so that ‘essential’ retail remains in operation for customers. While we will endeavor to reflect these store hours on this website, please confirm their hours directly.

We encourage everyone to stay safe and look forward to reopening soon to support our community."

