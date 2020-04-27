MIDDLEBURG, Va. — Because the Town of Middleburg is located in Northern Virginia's prime horse country, officials say that it is often mistakenly thought to be wealthy. While the town is surrounded by large farms, the town itself, with 800 residents, is far from wealthy.

Middleburg has the largest percentage of low-income, subsidized housing units in all of Loudoun County. Many of these residents, officials said, have been furloughed or lost their jobs and have been hit hardest by this crisis.

Middleburg’s Mayor Trowbridge "Bridge" Littleton, town officials, and the town council have worked to develop and implement several creative solutions to help their citizens and businesses.

The first program was aimed at supporting local restaurants through the town’s purchase and distribution of 500, $20 meal vouchers per restaurant. The town then gave these vouchers to residents for each participating restaurant in Middleburg.

To participate, the restaurant agreed to meet certain criteria: they must be open for at least two meal periods—breakfast and lunch or lunch and dinner per day; must be open at least four days/week, and they must stay open through April 30.

The program provides each participating Middleburg restaurant with up to $10,000 from the town, upfront.

RELATED: This DC wine bar suffered a virus infection and break-in. Now, it's bouncing back

“We’ve worked hard over the last several years to build a substantial rainy-day fund in Middleburg,” Littleton said. “The goal with this fund was that, in a time of true hardship, we would be in a position to help our residents and businesses in a meaningful way – which is exactly what we are now doing.”

In addition, the town also launched a retail and consumer service support program. The program, officials said, will reimbursement participating businesses for 50% of any discount off the retail price which they provide to their customers.

The limit on the cash reimbursement is $3,750 per business; but, for those who take full advantage of the program, it will help generate a total of $25,000 in gross sales. This program is aimed to incentivize businesses to continue sales, through a different, new, or creative platform.

RELATED: Virginia coronavirus updates: May 8 is earliest date state can begin reopening

RELATED: Norfolk hair salon, barbershop wants to give away 1,000 haircuts to essential workers. Here's how you can help

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.