WASHINGTON — It is hard to be a small business owner, and it is even tougher to stay operational during our current climate. This weekend, you have the chance to safely help out some of your favorite local stores.

Many of us have heard of "Small Business Saturday." This weekend, store owners bring the tradition online during a time so many local small business owners could really use some help.

Mallory Shelter, the owner of Mallory Shelter Jewelry, came up with the idea to start a Virtual Small Business Saturday.

"It is obviously very terrifying. I know I speak for myself and other business owners when I say, it is a very scary time to have a physical space. Obviously, there are costs involved in that like rent, payroll and everything that goes a long with that. So we are all trying to navigate the best we can," Shelter said.

With some stores shut down and small businesses facing unprecedented challenges, Shelter said this weekend brings a big opportunity.

"Small businesses are essential. They make a community and without them, a city or town will look very very different," Shelter said.

More than 50 store owners are featured on the virtual page, DC Shop Small. The virtual event allows shoppers to connect with store owners, hear their stories and stay safe with non-contact payment and shipping options.

"That has really been such a silver lining in all of this, that people are really rallying around each other and it’s not about one individual person or business, but about a community," Shelter said.

Shelter said the coronavirus could change the way store owners do business long-term.

"I think it will certainly shift the way we do business. I think many people will have to re-open cautiously. I think we’ve learned that you can sell things online, people have been doing it for longer than I have or many other businesses, but I think just getting creative with those online sales. And, I think now is a great opportunity to put your face behind your brand and really be candid about what it’s like to run a small business," Shelter said.

Store owners are now hoping for support as they continue to push forward.

"I know this is a tough time to ask people to shop, but again, I think it is imperative that small businesses stay alive, and I think anything you can do to support, even if it’s just a message saying we are behind you with this, it's very much appreciated," Shelter said.

The DC Shop Small website lists all the companies participating, with some stores donating a portion of their sales to a local nonprofit as a way to pay it forward.

Check here to take part in Virtual Small Business Saturday.

