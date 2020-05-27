New COVID-19 testing site at Six Flags America opens Friday

No doctor's order or appointment will be required, Gov. Larry Hogan says.

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Maryland is set to open a new free coronavirus testing site on Friday at Six Flags America in Prince George's County, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday.

Any Maryland resident who suspects that he or she may have been exposed to the coronavirus can get a test at Six Flags America in Upper Marlboro starting Friday.

No doctor's order or appointment will be required.

Tests will be provided by the Maryland Department of Health to patients at no out-of-pocket cost, Hogan said.

This is one of two new state-operated coronavirus testing sites opening this week in Prince George's County. The state will also begin offering testing at the converted Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program station in Clinton starting Thursday.

"There are now more COVID-19 testing options for Maryland residents than ever," Hogan said. "Using our expanded capacity and supplies, we continue to increase testing options by opening new sites and enhancing capacity at existing testing locations."

With the addition of the Six Flags America and Clinton VEIP testing sites, there will be a total of 11 drive-thru, community-based testing sites operating in cooperation with the MDH this week, with sites including the Carroll County Ag Center, as well as converted VEIP stations in:

Waldorf (Charles County)

White Oak (Montgomery County)

Columbia (Howard County)

Glen Burnie (Anne Arundel County)

Bel Air (Harford County)

Hagerstown (Washington County)

Owings Mill (Baltimore County)

Prince Frederick (Calvert County)

"I want to thank Six Flags America for partnering with us to host this drive-thru testing site so that we can continue getting more tests to more Marylanders," Hogan said.

Patients interested in testing at any of the sites listed can get more information at coronavirus.maryland.gov under the "Testing" tab, where there's an interactive map to find testing sites and learn how to schedule a test.