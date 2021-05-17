As Prince George's lifts COVID restrictions employers are desperate for workers

National Harbor will host a virtual job fair to restaff fully open restaurants.

OXON HILL, Md. — At 5:01 p.m. Monday, general manager John Edward reset 100% of the tables in the Bond 45 waterfront restaurant at National Harbor for the first time since March of 2020. The small gesture marked a huge moment for the hospitality industry, as capacity restrictions were officially lifted in Prince George's County, Maryland.

But Edward could not celebrate Monday night. The general manager said he's in a desperate scramble to find employees.

"My reactions were split," Edward said. "As a restaurant general manager, I was very excited. Business finally can come back to normal. But at the same time, I was worried because of the staffing and gearing up for a busy season ahead of us. We are short in pretty much all positions. We're asking our employees to call family and friends are looking for anyone willing to work."

Bond 45 has capacity for 345 diners and is the largest waterfront establishment in the National Harbor complex, which boasts more than 40 restaurants.

National Harbor management is leaping in to help by pairing up with Prince George's authorities to host a virtual job fair May 20, in hopes of helping the large number of retail and restaurant tenants staff up before the summer season gets fully underway.