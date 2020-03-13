WASHINGTON — In a video taken by Christina Cheney, it shows shoppers lined up inside a Leesburg Costco Thursday morning and wrapping throughout the store.

Cheney said she has never seen a run on groceries like it in her life. ‘Never, I always thought Christmas was bad. I would take Christmas any day!’ Said Cheney.

Cheney said she was there to stock up on food for her family after Loudon County Public schools announced it would be closing schools until March 20th due to Coronavirus.

The line wrapped around the outside of the Costco building as well. Tatiana Burris said she and her family waited in line for about an hour. ‘By the time we got to the back, all the water was gone.”

Burris said she and her family headed over to a nearby Wegmans store, where supplies were also running low. “The shelves were pretty bare, for some things, like we were looking for spaghetti sauce and pasta. That’s gone, but the lines are more reasonable.”

In a report released this week, Nielsen found sales of medical supplies have jumped 85% in response to public health announcements related to coronavirus.

Nielsen also found ‘pantry-loading’ is on the rise: with powdered milk and canned goods like meats and beans most in demand.

Food Industry Vice President Doug Baker writes that food shortages are to be expected but they will likely be short-lived as manufacturers work with retailers to make sure supplies are paced across the supply chain.

One of the biggest grocery store chains in the DMV, Giant released a statement online regarding the outbreak.

“We are closely monitoring our inventory...In some cases, these products are in limited supply across the U.S. As soon as the products become available, we are moving quickly to re-stock our store shelves," the release said.

