CLEVELAND — As the community continues rallying together to get through this coronavirus pandemic, Sherwin-Williams is doing its part to help.

The Cleveland-based company tells 3News they have donated 250,000 masks, gloves and lab coats to healthcare workers on the frontlines.

“We are also beginning to manufacture hand sanitizer at some of our plants, and will be donating it to those in need," company officials said in a statement Sunday. "Additionally, we continue to supply critical products to create and maintain clean and healthy environments for customers who support vital health care facilities, manufacturing plants and other infrstructure.”

Sherwin-Williams officials say they have also delivered “critical coatings products to producers of ventilators, oxygen tanks and hospital bedframes.”

On March 27, the company announced a $100,000 donation to the Cleveland Rapid Response Fund, which "is designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity to address all aspects of the outbreak as efficiently as possible," according to the Cleveland Foundation. You can donate to the cause HERE.

Other businesses in Northeast Ohio have also started using their facilities to produce hand sanitizer, including Gervasi Vineyard in Canton and Western Reserve Distillers in Lakewood.

