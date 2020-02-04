WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner announced on Thursday $52,292,406 in federal funding that will support Virginians in accessing affordable housing during the coronavirus crisis.

The funding is part of grants from the coronavirus relief package signed into law last week, according to a news release.

Hampton Roads cities Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach are some of the cities that will be awarded grants.

“We’re pleased to see significant funding go directly towards supporting Virginians with affordable housing during this pandemic,” Sens. Kaine and Warner said in the news release.

“We will continue fighting to ensure people across the Commonwealth get the federal assistance they need.”

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the funding through three grant programs: the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, the Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program, and the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) program.

Here's a breakdown of how much Hampton Roads localities will receive:

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program

Chesapeake - $690,158

Hampton - $587,909

Newport News - $769,836

Norfolk - $2,653,164

Portsmouth - $949,655

Suffolk - $282,715

Virginia Beach - $1,209,508

Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program

Norfolk - $1,328,583

Virginia Beach - $606,131

Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) program

Virginia Beach - $282,244

