The couple talked with their health providers who thought they might have come down with mild cases of coronavirus earlier this year.

RICHMOND, Va. — Senator Tim Kaine issued a statement saying that he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus antibodies and might have had mild cases of COVID-19 earlier this year.

Kaine released the statement on Thursday.

In it, he explains that he came down with the flu earlier this year, but that his symptoms lingered for a while.

He began experiencing new symptoms at the end of March. His wife, Anne, started developing flu-like symptoms around that time, as well.

They both talked with their doctors who believed they might have had mild cases of coronavirus and they both self-isolated immediately after. Because of testing shortages at the time, they did not get a test for the virus but continued self-isolation.

Their symptoms cleared up in April and they both received coronavirus antibody tests in May, which came back positive.

Read Senator Kaine's full statement below:

“My wife Anne and I recently tested positive for antibodies to coronavirus.

“I tested positive for the flu earlier this year and was given standard medication to treat it. The symptoms lingered and I continued to receive treatment from my physician for the flu through mid-March. At the end of March, I experienced new symptoms that I initially thought were flu remnants and a reaction to an unusually high spring pollen count. Then Anne experienced a short bout of fever and chills, followed by congestion and eventually a cough.

“After Anne got sick, we each talked to our health providers in early April and they thought it possible that we had mild cases of coronavirus. We were both at home in Richmond, working remotely and isolated from others. Due to the national testing shortage, we were not tested for the virus but continued isolating and watched for any worsening of symptoms. By mid-April we were symptom-free.