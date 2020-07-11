'COVID fatigue' causing increase in cases, health experts say

COVID-19 rates in the area have been on a steady rise, leading local experts to believe the second wave is here, driven by people letting their guard down.

WASHINGTON — Maryland reported its highest single-day total of new COVID cases since May 19 on Friday, while Virginia’s average positivity rate has been on the rise since early October. According to Dr. Boris Lushniak, dean of the University of Maryland's School of Public Health, the DMV is experiencing a second wave of coronavirus.

“We’ve gotten into the fall weather, we’re spending more time indoors, we all have covid fatigue, and this is sort of recipe for disaster," he said.

Lushniak said the best line of attack against further spread is to think large scale.

"This isn’t going to work unless we have national leadership, a national plan," he said.

The biggest factor driving up COVID-19 cases right now, said Lushniak, are small gatherings.

“This is where we let up our guard a little bit, at the holiday season," he said.



Lynn Goldman, dean of George Washington University’s Milken Institute of Public Health, agrees the season of indoor socializing and watching sports with friends is contributing to the spike across the DMV.

But, Goldman said this transmission is coming in from the outskirts, rather than spreading out from cities.

“Some of the outlying counties that are more rural, we’re seeing pretty large increases in those areas," she said.

Goldman said despite the rise in cases around the region, D.C. itself has so far been keeping the virus in check.

“All the indicators for D.C. are pretty good," Goldman said.

As for whether even stricter measures — or shutdowns — will be needed, Goldman said D.C. is still able to contact trace, keep up with screenings and quickly contact people who have been exposed.